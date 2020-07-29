SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An 11-year-old boy has tested positive for COVID-19 in Shelby County.
The boy is a family member of a previously announced case.
The boy is one of four newly confirmed cases in the county.
All four people are isolated at home with mild symptoms.
Shelby County is now reporting a total of 46 confirmed COVID-19 cases
