QUINCY, Ill. (WAND) - A total of 116 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to events held by a Quincy church in June, Illinois health leaders said.
On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health updated a previous report about a COVID-19 outbreak linked to The Crossing youth camp in Rushville. A total of 86 people - including a majority featuring teens - tested positive in connection to the camp, with one being hospitalized.
All campers were vaccine-eligible, but only eight of the positive cases were fully vaccinated, per NBC affiliate WGEM.
Health officials said the camp had not been checking vaccination status and did not require indoor mask use.
According to health officials, a couple of people who went to the camp also took part in The Uncommon Men's Conference held at The Crossing Church. Another 30 people tested positive from this event and three ended up in the hospital. Of the 30, eight were fully vaccinated.
From June 13-17, health officials said 350 people from multiple Illinois and Missouri counties took part in the youth camp. The men's conference had 530 attendees on June 11-12.
