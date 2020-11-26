SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 12,022 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 131 additional deaths.
- Bureau County: 1 female 90s
- Cass County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s
- Champaign County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Clinton County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 3 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 4 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 9 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 3 male 90s, 1 female over 100
- Crawford County: 1 female 80s
- DeWitt County: 1 female 70s
- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 3 males 70s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s
- Effingham County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Ford County: 1 female 90s
- Franklin County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
- Fulton County: 1 male 70s
- Iroquois County: 1 female 80s
- Johnson County: 1 male 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 40s, 2 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Kendall County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Knox County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Livingston County: 1 female 70s
- Macon County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 50s
- Marion County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Mason County: 1 female 70s
- McHenry County: 2 females 80s
- McLean County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Morgan County: 1 male 80s
- Ogle County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 90s
- Pike County: 2 males 70s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s
- Shelby County: 1 female 60s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s
- Union County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 80s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s
- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 697,489 cases, including 11,963 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 107,556 specimens for a total 10,212,093. As of last night, 6,032 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,224 patients were in the ICU and 724 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 19 – November 25, 2020 is 10.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 19 – November 25, 2020 is 12.0%.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
