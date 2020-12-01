SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 12,542 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 125 additional deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
- Adams County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Bureau County: 1 female 70s
- Carroll County: 1 male 80s
- Champaign County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Clay County: 1 female 50s
- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 3 females 90, 1 male 90s, 1 female over 100
- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s
- Effingham County: 1 male 90s
- Ford County: 1 female 60s
- Franklin County: 1 female 80s
- Fulton County: 1 male 80s
- Grundy County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s
- Hancock County: 1 female 90s
- Iroquois County: 1 male 90s
- Jo Daviess County: 1 female 70s
- Kane County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 80s
- Kendall County: 2 male 80s
- Knox County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Lee County: 1 female 80s
- Livingston County: 1 male 90s
- Macon County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Macoupin County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s
- Marion County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 80
- McHenry County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 90s
- McLean County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s
- Mercer County: 1 female 90s
- Monroe County: 1 male 90s
- Morgan County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 90s
- Ogle County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Peoria County: 1 male 60s
- Perry County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 females 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 90s
- Saline County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Stark County: 1 female 80s
- Stephenson County: 1 male 50s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 70s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
- Warren County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- White County: 1 male 60s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 90s
- Woodford County: 1 female 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 738,846 cases, including 12,403 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 116,081 specimens for a total 10,614,079. As of last night, 5,835 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,195 patients were in the ICU and 721 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 24 – November 30, 2020 is 10.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 24 – November 30, 2020 is 12.2%.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.