SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 12,657 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 145 additional deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
- Adams County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Boone County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
- Carroll County: 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- Clinton County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Coles County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 5 males 50s, 6 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- Crawford County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s
- Edwards County: 1 female 90s
- Ford County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
- Franklin County: 1 male 80s
- Grundy County: 1 male 70s
- Hamilton County: 1 female 60s
- Henry County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 80s
- Jefferson County: 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 80s,
- Knox County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 90s
- Lee County: 1 male 80s
- Livingston County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Macon County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Macoupin County: 1 female 70s
- Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Marion County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Mason County: 1 female 60s
- McHenry County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- McLean County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Morgan County: 1 female 80s
- Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Pike County: 1 female 70s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
- Saline County: 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Vermilion County: 1 female 90s
- Warren County: 1 male 70s
- Wayne County: 1 male 90s
- White County: 2 males 80s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- Williamson County: 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 523,840 cases, including 10,434 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 93,464 specimens for a total 8,664,483. As of last night, 5,042 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 951 patients were in the ICU and 404 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 34– November 10 is 12.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 4, 2020 – November 10, 2020 is 13.6%.
Another resident at the Illinois Veterans’ Home LaSalle (IVHL) has passed away. This is the seventh resident death at the home. Currently, there are 72 residents with COVID-19 and 72 employees.
The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) is in regular consultation with IDPH and the Federal Department of Veterans’ Affairs and is following all public health guidance. After the first positive tests at the facility on November 1, 2020, visitation was halted on November 2, 2020 and new admissions postponed. All positive residents are isolating in a separate wing of the facility. Over the summer, IDVA constructed 25 negative pressure rooms with capacity for 44 residents, which is now in use in this wing. IDVA is also ramping up the use of antigen testing in the facility in order to more rapidly test residents and staff.
