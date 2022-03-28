MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Twelve local nonprofit organizations have been chosen to receive a total of $200,000 in grants from the CommunityWorks Endowed Fund established at The Community Foundation of Macon County (CFMC).
“The grant review committee members were tasked with evaluating and selecting the grant recipients from several outstanding applications received from our area’s nonprofits,” said CFMC Director of Strategic Grantmaking Tony Holly. “We look forward to seeing how our community benefits through the good work made possible by the funding power of these grants.”
This year’s recipients, individual awards and proposed programs divided by type of funding received:
EDUCATION
• Decatur Family Y, $5,000, “Child Development Center & Summer Day Camp”
• Baby TALK, $10,000, “STEPS Program”
• Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, $15,000, “G.I.R.L. Outreach Program”
• Macon County CASA, $15,000, “CASA Enhanced Educational Advocacy Program”
• Community Missions First, $18,000, “Community Growth and Investment Initiative”
• Macon-Piatt Regional Office, $18,500, “Skills Special Needs Summer Respite”
• Millikin University, $20,000, “Robotics Summer Workshop at Millikin University”
• Richland Community College, $20,000, “RESTORE Tutoring with Project Read Plus” ENVIRONMENT/LAND USAGE
• Baby TALK, $5,000, “Children's Memorial Garden & Community Park”
• Macon County Community Environmental Council, $8,500, “Control of Non-native Invasive Species at Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial”
• Good Samaritan Inn, $15,000, “Mercy Gardens Capital Projects”
WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT
• Prairieland Service Coordination, $20,000, “Accessing Community Employment (A.C.E.)”
• The Salvation Army of Decatur and Macon County, $30,000, “Workforce Development for Homeless Men”
“This funding for our Mercy Gardens not only increases access to fresh, local produce, but it also prioritizes our local neighborhoods. A healthy environment is crucial to happiness, well-being, and safety,” said Good Samaritan CEO Nicky Besser. “We are so grateful to expand our impact through this generous grant.”
