KABUL, Afghanistan (WAND) - Two explosions outside of the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan killed a dozen U.S. service members, NBC News has learned.
A total of 13 deaths were reported, including children, the network learned from Taliban sources. Authorities described what happened as a suicide attack. The same death toll was reported by Russia's Foreign Ministry.
John Kirby, a Pentagon spokesperson, reported on Twitter an initial blast occurred outside of the Abbey Gate at the airport, and at least one other explosion came "at or near the Baron Hotel."
Two U.S. intelligence officials told NBC News they are assuming ISIS-K, the Islamic State group's Afghan affiliate, is responsible for the IED attack.
"Yes, if we can find who's associated with this, we will go after them," U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie told media outlets. "We've been clear all along that we retain the right to operate against ISIS in Afghanistan."
ISIS-K is an enemy of the Taliban, which had fighters guarding a perimeter outside of the airport.
The United States and allies had warned about a potential terror attack by ISIS-K at the airport before this happened, telling people to avoid going to the airport. Evacuations were ongoing and thousands of people had gathered in an attempt to flee Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover.
A U.S. State Department spokesperson had described the situation on the ground in Kabul as dynamic and volatile.
An Aug. 31 deadline from President Joe Biden for the withdrawal of all U.S. forces from Afghanistan is quickly approaching. The Taliban had warned any American delay in American troops exiting the nation would be crossing a "red line" that would bring consequences, but so far they have followed a promise not to attack Western troops as they depart.
