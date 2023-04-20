DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Jeremiah Hayes may seem like your average 12-year-old. However, the Baum Elementary 6th grader found his passion at just five years old. His family says wrestling runs through their blood.
"My grandpa started it, then it went to my dad, my brothers. Then my older brother, and then it went to me," said Jeremiah.
Jeremiah spends hours every day, practicing his skills on the mat. His father, Elijah Hayes, says his son has a great support system, supporting him throughout his journey.
"I go to Indiana for Monday through Thursday. And then Friday I head up to Chicago," said Jeremiah.
"We do whatever we can to make sure he achieves the level of success he wants to achieve," said Elijah Hayes.
All of the hours spent on the mats paid off. On April 2nd, Jeremiah won the U.S.A. National Wrestling Folkstyle Championship and the 12U Outstanding Wrestler award.
"He won the 12U, 98-pound weight division national champion," said Elijah Hayes. "For the 12U group, he won outstanding wrestler."
He competed against six other wrestlers for the championship, but he's not stopping there. Elijah Hayes says they're always preparing for another tournament. The next stop on their list is Las Vegas.
"But ultimately, he's training for Utah at the end of June. If he wins in Utah, freestyle and greco, he'll be what they call a triple crown winner," said Elijah Hayes.
Although he's still young, Jeremiah has already set some big goals for his future career. He hopes to compete in the Olympics and bring home gold.
Hayes will head to Las Vegas next week to compete at nationals.
