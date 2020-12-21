SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The City of Springfield announces the 126 local businesses that will receive a $5,000 grant from the Office of Planning & Economic Development's Small Business Assistance Grant program.
The program was created in mid-November to help the economic hardships experienced by Springfield small businesses due to COVID-19.
A total of $630,000 was available through the City's program.
The funding was made possible through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Community Development Block Grant program under the CARES Act ($210,000), and the Illinois DCEO Local Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency & Economic Support Payments Grants Program ($420,000).
Qualifications for the program included for-profit businesses with fifty or fewer employees within the City of Springfield's corporate limits.
This one-time grant of $5,000 would be for reimbursement for business expenses incurred from Mar. 17 through Dec. 31.
Businesses can use the funding for expenses, including rent or mortgage payments, payroll, Personal Protective Equipment, and other COVID-19 related costs.
A total of 184 applications were processed.
The City of Springfield's Small Business Assistance Grant Recipients
· Abe's Hideout
· Acupuncture and Integrative Wellness Center
· Alterna-Care Home Health System
· Always After 5
· Anchors Away
· The Art Room Hair Studio
· Boone's Saloon
· Bourbon Street Rhythm and Ribs
· Brickhouse Grill and Pub
· Buzz Bomb Brewing Co.
· B-Won Nail Spa
· Cakeworld Boutique
· Calhoun's
· Capital City Property Management, LLC
· Capitol Chiropractic Health Center
· Carmean Electric of Springfield
· Carpenter Street Hotel
· China Towne Ceramic & Fired Art Studio
· Comfort Inn and Suites
· Consign & Design
· Copper Pot Cooking Studio
· Copper Tree
· Coz's Pizza and Pub
· Cousin Eddie's
· Crowdson Creative
· Custom Cup Coffee
· Dalliance Spa & Salon
· Daugherty Undercoat Shop
· Del's Popcorn Shop
· Dew Chilli Parlor Pub and Grill
· Dumb Records
· Dunkin' Donuts
· D-Will Lawn Care Service
· Engrained Brewery & Restaurant
· Eye Candy Salon & Spa
· Farrow Dental Group
· Flea Market To Fabulous
· Fleming Academy of Performing Arts
· Flowers By Mary Lou
· Gem PR & Media
· The Gin Mill
· Godfathers Pizza
· Gowns Bridal and Formal Boutique
· The Hair Room
· Hall's Harley-Davidson
· Heartland Healing Arts Center
· Home Plate Bar and Grill
· Indigo Cuisine
· Itty Bitty Fashion Trunk
· Jacobs Dental Care
· JMG Hair Gallery
· Joseph's Fine Cuisine
· JP Kelly's Pub
· JT Costello's Pizza & Pub
· Just Kids
· KnR Awards
· kristi mitchell photography
· Lake Pointe Grill
· Le Peep Springfield
· L&M Gym & Kids
· The Little Gym of Springfield, Illinois
· Louie's Bar and Beer Garden
· Lucky Nails
· Luers
· Lush Hair Salon and Spa
· Magic Maid
· Main Gate Bar & Grill
· Mario's Piper Glen
· Midwest Supply & Installation
· MJ's Fish and Chicken Express
· Mowie's Cue
· Moxie Massage
· Murphy's Loft
· Music Therapy Connections
· My Friends Discovery Center
· Nevill's Auto Salvage, Inc.
· Nickey's Southern Style Kitchen
· NU-VOH
· Pampered Pet Center
· Pao Bistro
· Papo's Café
· Pie's The Limit
· Prairie Dental Group
· Progressive Kenpo Karate, Cardio Kickboxing and Krav Maga
· R & M Cyclery
· Renken Dentistry
· Resource One
· Reverie Apparel
· RHL Subways Inc.
· Richards & Stehman LLC
· Rolens Podiatry
· Route History, Inc.
· Salsa 29
· Sam's Italian Pizza
· Schon Dental
· Schultz Collision Center
· Second Time Around
· Simply CBD LLC
· Simply Fair/Studio on Sixth
· Sky Lounge
· Soak Nail Spa
· Spammy's
· Springfield Beer Company
· Springfield Dance
· Springfield Travel Shoppe
· Springfield Vintage
· Star Graphics & Media
· Starship Billiards
· Sun Sewing
· Sunrise Café
· Susan M. Maurer, D.M.D., L.L.C.
· Tacology 101
· Tai Pan Chinese Restaurant
· Taqueria Moroleon
· Targeted Marketing Resources
· TBFS Investments LLC
· Track Shack
· Trailhead Healing Arts Center
· Turasky's Catering
· Underdog Sports, Memorabilia and Games
· Vele
· Who Does Your Hair?
· Wild Rose Studio
· Wing's Etc.
· Wyndham City Centre
· Zack Stamp, Ltd.
