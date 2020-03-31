TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Another person has tested positive for COVID-19 at Rolling Meadows Senior Living Apartments in Taylorville, bringing the total at this facility to 13.
Three Rolling Meadows residents were hospitalized, with one remaining in critical condition at an intensive care unit in Springfield and a second in stable condition. A patient who was in Taylorville Memorial Hospital is stable and was discharged and quarantined.
No additional information was available about the new case.
Christ-Mont Emergency Management Agency officials said they are continuing to monitor and work with residents each day. Resident physicians have been informed of the latest developments.
To ensure residents can keep as much normalcy as possible, the city of Taylorville and Lutheran Social Services are keeping supplies, food, mail and newspaper delivery intact.
Christian County is now up to 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The county has 32 negative tests and seven still pending.
Only one Rolling Meadows resident COVID-19 test is still pending as of Tuesday afternoon.
"Christian and Montgomery County Public Health Departments have coordinated closely with the local hospitals since the onset of the COVID-19 virus in our communities to ensure the best possible care is provided," a press release said. "The plans they have written and trained on are being executed."