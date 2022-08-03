(NBC CHICAGO) - A teen was hospitalized after being struck by lightning at Chicago's Garfield Park Conservatory during a brief, but powerful round of storms in the area.
Chicago fire officials confirmed a 13-year-old was struck by "an arc of lightning that hit the ground" Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of North Central Park.
The teen was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.
Additional details weren't immediately available.
A round of damaging storms powered through the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon, bringing heavy downpours, gusty winds and occasional lightning. And the risk for more stormy weather is expected to continue into Wednesday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.