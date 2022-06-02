(WAND) - Republicans, hoping to represent you in Washington, faced off in the 13th Congressional District debate hosted by WAND News and Illinois Public Media.
Candidates weighed in on hot topics voters care about most, including gun control and inflation. Gun control came out front and center on the heels of yet another mass shooting - this one in Tulsa, Okla.
"There does need to be common sense legislation. But getting the right people around the table and talking about things like gun safety and education about gun ownership," Reagan Deering, a Republican candidate for the 13th Congressional District, said in the debate Thursday night.
But candidates had different thoughts on what gun control should look like.
"18-year-olds have been able to buy these types of weapons for many, many decades. So this corresponding increase in mass shootings has nothing to do with the age at which individuals have been able to purchase firearms," Republican candidate Jesse Reising said.
"I do support things like raising the minimum age for purchasing firearms, red flag laws, background checks," Republican candidate Matt Hausman added.
"We can pass a law on gun control. We have to know that's not going to be the solution that is being sought. There are many other things, like treating mental health, that need to be addressed," Republican candidate Terry Martin said.
Inflation is also a top concern for voters as prices soar for everything from groceries to gas.
"We need to unleash the oil producers to get the oil flowing again and stop these high energy prices," Martin explained.
"We have to cut this reckless spending that's fueling the inflation. We also have to bring good paying jobs back to central and southern Illinois," Reising said.
"We just keep printing money, like this is monopoly, and letting our elected officials spend, spend, spend until there is no more," Deering added.
"We need to get spending under control. I support legislation that would require inflation analysis for any spending bill," Hausman argued.
