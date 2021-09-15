SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers are seeking information about a recent theft that resulted in the stealing of 14 catalytic converters from vehicles parked in front of Landmark Ford in Springfield.
Police say the incident occurred between the overnight hours of Friday, September 3, and the early morning hours of Monday, September 6 at Landmark Ford East, 3401 E. Clearlake Ave.
During that time-frame, two unknown suspects cut the catalytic converters off 14 vehicles in the north parking lot.
Multiple local businesses own vehicles affected by this incident.
If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on our website, Cashfortips.US or use the P3 app on any mobile device.
If your tip results in an arrest, you could receive a cash reward of up to $2500. Remember, Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.
