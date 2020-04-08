CHICAGO (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced several businesses struggling through COVID-19 will get a small grant.
The grant will help over 700 small bars, restaurants and hotels. The $14 million in small grants will be given to business owners who applied through a random lottery.
Bars and restaurants receive and average grant of $14,000 while hotels will get an average of $30,000.
“While the financial hardships related to this virus have permeated just about every industry, we know that our hospitality businesses have experienced some of the most significant hardships,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Funding from the Hospitality Emergency Grant Program will help ease the burdens businesses in every corner of the state are facing and keep their operations up and running.
Awards for the Hospitality Emergency Grant Program were drawn from existing DCEO funds budgeted for tourism promotion, job training, and general operations. More than 450 small bars and restaurants received an average grant of roughly $14,000 while more than 250 small hotels received an average grant of $30,000. Applications were accepted by Accion from March 25 through April 1st and the lottery to select grantees was held from April 4th to April 7th.
“With hospitality businesses among the first hit hard by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, this initiative has delivered much needed working capital to the smallest of hospitality businesses to allow them to survive and continue to make payroll in the opening weeks of this crisis,” said Erin Guthrie, Director of DCEO, “The funds granted through this program will serve as a critical stopgap for these businesses as many of them seek federal assistance.”
The awarded businesses are located across the state of Illinois. Approximately one-third of the businesses receiving grants are located outside of Cook and the collar counties.
A list of resources available to small businesses is published and updated on DCEO’s website.