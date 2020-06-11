URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Police Department arrested a 14-year-old suspect after he hijacked a vehicle and ran from police officers on Wednesday evening.
According to police, they were called around 10:50 p.m. to the 300 block of N. Orchard on the report of a carjacking. After speaking with the victim, police learned two suspects approached the victim in the parking lot of an apartment. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and they pointed the gun at the victim to get them out of the car.
The suspect took the victim's wallet and keys. Both suspects then got in the car and drove off.
Police say about 20 minutes later they found the vehicle, occupied with one person, at Bradley and Hedge in Champaign. A brief chase began, eventually going onto Interstate 74 and exiting at Lincoln Avenue, before the suspect crashed the victim's vehicle into a sheriff's patrol car.
The suspect was located hiding in a backyard of a residence after running from the scene of the crash.
Police say the victim was able to identify the suspect as the person who hijacked them. The suspect also made statements admitting to his role to police. The stolen wallet and gun have not been recovered.
The suspect was taken to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center, where he will be held awaiting further court proceedings.
