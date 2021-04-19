CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- A 14-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being shot inside a Champaign residence.
Police responded to the 1400 block of South Mattis Avenue early Monday morning around 12:17 a.m. to report shots fired.
According to police, once at the scene, officers located a residence struck 14 times by gunfire.
Officers then quickly learned that a 14-year-old female was inside and was suffering from a severe but non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her lower back.
She was taken to a local hospital, where she was taken into surgery and is currently recovering.
The preliminary investigation indicates the house was fired upon from outside the residence.
A total of four occupants were inside the residence, including the victim when the event occurred.
At this time, no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to contact the police department.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information contact police at 217-351-4545.
Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
