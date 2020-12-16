DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A 14-year-old was shot in Danville Tuesday night.
The teen was taking the trash out from his home in the unit block of National St. around 7:30 p.m. when he heard gunshots.
He was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso.
His wound was not life threatening, and he was able to be treated and released.
Police do not have any suspect information at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
