The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 15,131 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 183 more deaths since October 15.
As of Thursday night, 1,277 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 323 patients were in the ICU and 152 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Of Illinois’ total population, more than 69% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 54% of the population is fully vaccinated.
A total of 15,203,716 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 29,950 doses. Since reporting on Friday, October 15, 2021, 209,651 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
