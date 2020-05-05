RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - There are now 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19 associated with Rantoul Foods, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
CUPHD Administrator said 15 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday.
Pryde told WAND News on Monday, the first two COVID-19 cases at the pork harvesting and processing facility were discovered about a week ago, prompting the agency to pay a visit.
Sick employees were isolated, and the health department introduced safety measures, and is continuing to monitor the facility.
"We have been working with them to make sure that their infection control plan's in place," Pryde said.
Pryde also said people should not worry about consuming meat products from Rantoul Foods, as there's no evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted through eating food.
WAND News reached out to Rantoul Foods for comment, but they have not yet returned our phone call.
