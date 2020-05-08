SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A sixth round of COVID-19 response fund grants are on the way to support frontline nonprofit organizations.
The Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln and United Way of Central Illinois announced the grants Friday.
A total of $15,000 was awarded to these organizations.
Helping Hands of Springfield- $23,000
C.E.F.S. Economic Opportunity Corporation- $20,000
Mu Delta Lambda Charitable Foundation- $15,000
Hispanic Women of Springfield- $10,000
West Central Illinois Health Corporation- $10,000
Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Illinois- $7,500
Hope Clinical Care- $7,500
Educational Center for the Visually Impaired- $5,000
Faith Ministries International Inc- $5,000
Fresh Visions Community Church- $5,000
Loami Area Community Pantry- $5,000
Menard County Food Pantry- $5,000
Union Baptist Church- $5,000
Third Presbyterian Church- $2,000
The Fund also partnered with United Way of Logan County and United Way of Christian County to identify the following grant recipients in those regions:
Christian County YMCA- $3,750
Senior Citizens Center of Christian County- $3,750
Community Action Partnership- $3,750
The Salvation Army -- Lincoln Extension- $3,750
-MORE-
SHADOW Home- $1,575
Academic Development Institute -Lincoln Parents' Center- $1,000
CTF Illinois- $1,000
Humane Society of Logan County- $1,000
Lincoln Elementary School District #27- $1,000
Oasis Senior Center- $1,000
Community Mission Center- $818
Midland Area Food Pantry- $818
Camp New Hope- $656
Five Loaves And Two Fish Food Pantry- $564
Taylorville Ministerial Association Emergency Vouchers- $475
So far, a total of $475,000 in grants have been awarded. It's all thanks in partnership with the Pandemic Community Advisory Group. This consists of partners and representatives from community, health and government sectors across the Springfield region.
Donors have now pledged over $530,000 to the COVID-19 Response Fund. To view a complete list of individuals and corporations who have contributed to the Fund, visit www.CFLL.org or www.springfieldunitedway.org.
Local nonprofits serving individuals and families affected by the COVID-19 outbreak are encouraged to apply for COVID-19 Response Fund grants by completing the online application at www.CFLL.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.