SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A sixth round of COVID-19 response fund grants are on the way to support frontline nonprofit organizations.

The Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln and United Way of Central Illinois announced the grants Friday.

A total of $15,000 was awarded to these organizations.

 Helping Hands of Springfield- $23,000

 C.E.F.S. Economic Opportunity Corporation- $20,000

 Mu Delta Lambda Charitable Foundation- $15,000

 Hispanic Women of Springfield- $10,000

 West Central Illinois Health Corporation- $10,000

 Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Illinois- $7,500

 Hope Clinical Care- $7,500

 Educational Center for the Visually Impaired- $5,000

 Faith Ministries International Inc- $5,000

 Fresh Visions Community Church- $5,000

 Loami Area Community Pantry- $5,000

 Menard County Food Pantry- $5,000

 Union Baptist Church- $5,000

 Third Presbyterian Church- $2,000

The Fund also partnered with United Way of Logan County and United Way of Christian County to identify the following grant recipients in those regions:

 Christian County YMCA- $3,750

 Senior Citizens Center of Christian County- $3,750

 Community Action Partnership- $3,750

 The Salvation Army -- Lincoln Extension- $3,750

 SHADOW Home- $1,575

 Academic Development Institute -Lincoln Parents' Center- $1,000

 CTF Illinois- $1,000

 Humane Society of Logan County- $1,000

 Lincoln Elementary School District #27- $1,000

 Oasis Senior Center- $1,000

 Community Mission Center- $818

 Midland Area Food Pantry- $818

 Camp New Hope- $656

 Five Loaves And Two Fish Food Pantry- $564

 Taylorville Ministerial Association Emergency Vouchers- $475

So far, a total of $475,000 in grants have been awarded. It's all thanks in partnership with the Pandemic Community Advisory Group. This consists of partners and representatives from community, health and government sectors across the Springfield region.

Donors have now pledged over $530,000 to the COVID-19 Response Fund. To view a complete list of individuals and corporations who have contributed to the Fund, visit www.CFLL.org or www.springfieldunitedway.org.

Local nonprofits serving individuals and families affected by the COVID-19 outbreak are encouraged to apply for COVID-19 Response Fund grants by completing the online application at www.CFLL.org.

