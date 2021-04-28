NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) joined Heartland Community College and Rivian to announce a $15 million capital investment in two manufacturing academies downstate.
The two new facilities will be established at Heartland Community College in Normal and Southwestern Illinois College in Metro East. Each college will receive $7.5 million.
Pritzker said he hopes these academies will allow underrepresented populations to have greater access to manufacturing jobs.
"Both of these manufacturing academies are dedicated to bringing underrepresented populations into the fold so that women and black and brown residents know that they too must have an equal stake in our manufacturing industry," the governor said.
Starting this summer, students can register for a new program at Heartland Community College. The Electric Vehicle Energy Storage Manufacturing Training Academy will be the first EV program in the country with a goal to create sustainable jobs in the community.
Through a partnership with Rivian Automotives, the academy in Normal will benefit both students and the economy.
Pritzker also said he is focused on leading Illinois into a future focused on clean energy. Rivian will help make that goal possible by providing thousands of jobs in central Illinois.
