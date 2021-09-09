(WAND) - Memorial Health System announced 16 people have died from COVID-19 at its hospitals in the last two weeks.
An MHS update posted to Facebook Thursday said six of those deaths were patients under 60 years old.
With this update, health officials asked people to get vaccinated. People can click here to find vaccination clinics near them.
The Memorial COVID-19 dashboard showed 79 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sept. 3, when data was last updated. Of those, 65 were unvaccinated and 14 were. Of the 28 patients in the ICU, all but one were unvaccinated, and every MHS patient on a ventilator was unvaccinated at that time.
