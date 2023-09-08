SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A 16-year-old has been arrested and accused of shooting a 17-year-old in Springfield.
On September 7 at 2:32 p.m., officers in the area of Grand Valley Village reported hearing gunshots.
Dispatch then got a call of a shooting that had occurred on Woodlyn Valley.
Officers found a 17-year-old victim with a graze wound to his face. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A vehicle and residence were found to have been hit by gunfire in the area.
It is believed the shooting was the result of a physical altercation that happened just before shots were fired, police said.
Detectives and the Street Crimes Unit followed up on leads about a suspect vehicle that left after the shooting.
A 16-year-old suspect was found and arrested in the 1200 block of S. 16th Street. He was arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Police said additional charges are pending.
Anyone with information concerning this shooting is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.
