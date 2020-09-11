JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A 16-year-old is being accused of stealing packages from homes, breaking into vehicles, and then running from police in a stolen car.
The teen was taken into custody by the Jacksonville Police Department Thursday just before 11 a.m.
The teen had an outstanding Morgan County Juvenile warrant.
He was arrested for several other offenses including allegedly taking a package from a home in the 1000 block of North Fayette on Sept. 4 at 1:38 p.m. and burglarizing a vehicle at 6:15 a.m. on Sept. 5 on Westfair Dr.
On Sept. 5 around 11 p.m. police said the teen (who does not have a valid driver's license) drove away from a marked patrol car in the 500 block of East Morton and kept going when they tried to stop him. They said the vehicle was reported stolen, and the teen went over 21 miles per hour faster than the posted speed limit.
On Sept. 9 around 6:40 p.m., police said the teen entered into a home in the 900 block of North Prairie without permission and took property.
On Sept. 10 in the 1000 block of North Fayette around 11 a.m., they said he stole another package.
He was taken into custody shortly after.
