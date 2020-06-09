SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for a stabbing in Springfield.
The stabbing happened on May 31 in the 2900 block of Taylor Ave.
The victim was seriously injured, but has been released from the hospital.
The suspect is currently in custody at the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.