CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A 16-year-old is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting in Champaign Friday night.
According to the Champaign Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of W. Springfield Avenue around 7:48 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injury.
Officers found the teenage victim from Champaign with multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the legs. The individual was transported to an area hospital, where they remain in stable condition.
Police believe the victim was walking near Springfield Avenue when a male subject started following. The individual got close to the victim before pulling out a handgun and opening fire. He ultimately fled the scene, headed eastbound on foot.
In addition to the victim, one nearby building was damaged as a result of this incident.
No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545.
