MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A teenager was killed and two others were airlifted after a crash in Macon County Tuesday night.
It happened around 10:15 at Lincoln Memorial Parkway south of Elwin Road.
Police said a 17-year-old driver crashed. A 16-year-old passenger died. The driver and a 13-year-old passenger were airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.
The crash is being investigated by the Macon County Sheriff's Office and the Illinois State Police.
