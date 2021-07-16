RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND)- A 16-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital Friday morning after being struck by gunfire while in the backseat of a vehicle.
On Friday, July 16, at approximately 11:19 a.m., Rantoul Police Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of St. Andrews Circle, Rantoul, for reports of shots fired.
As officers responded to the scene, a vehicle arrived at the Rantoul Police Station with a gunshot victim inside of it.
The victim, a 16-year-old male, had been struck by gunfire while sitting in the back seat of the vehicle.
His injuries were not considered serious, but he was ultimately transported to the hospital by ambulance.
After further investigation, officers learned the shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Golf Course Rd. and were able to locate shell casings in the area.
Witnesses told Police they saw a silver-colored SUV leaving the area immediately after the shooting. This vehicle is yet to be located.
Descriptions of the suspect(s) are incomplete at this time.
Rantoul police continue to investigate this incident. If you have any information on this crime, contact the Rantoul Police Department 217 892-2103 or CrimeStoppers 217 373-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.