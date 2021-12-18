CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WAND) - On December 17 at 9:18 p.m., Champaign Police responded to the 1700 block of West Springfield Avenue for a shots fired report. Officers found 10 shell casings and a 16-year-old female with one gunshot wound on her right thigh and one on her right foot. Officers performed medical aid on scene immediately. The victim has been transported to a local hospital and she is reported to be okay.
Champaign Police's investigation indicated the victim was walking in the parking lot of a strip mall when she was shot. Witnesses say they saw two males run away from the scene after shots were fired.
This is an active investigation and no arrests have been made. WAND will continue to cover this developing story.
If you have a nearby business or residence with surveillance footage, Champaign Police would like your help. Champaign Police ask that you contact them with any information or video by calling 217-351-4545 or sharing online at 373tips.com.
