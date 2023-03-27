DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Danville police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Edwards St and Main St. Saturday evening.
According to police at approximately 9:14 p.m. officers responded to call and upon arrival they were notified that a victim was calling for an ambulance in the area of the 300 block of Alexander St.
Police arrived to the 300 block of Alexander St. and located a 16-year-old female with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her shoulder.
After further investigation police found that the victim was walking with another teen in the area of Main St and Edwards St where they walked passed an unknown group of males. After passing the group, the teens heard shots being fired and the victim was struck.
Officers report there is no suspect information currently available and no other injuries were reported during this incident.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
