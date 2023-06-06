RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A 16-year-old was shot in Rantoul Monday night.
At 8:23 p.m. the teen shooting victim showed up to the Rantoul Police Department. Police immediately rendered aid, and the victim was taken to the hospital.
The Champaign County Sheriff's Office said detectives learned a vehicle followed the victim's vehicle and shot multiple times into the vehicle. A passenger inside the car was hit.
Deputies found shell casings and vehicle parts from the vehicle the victim was in at the scene.
The 16-year-old was shot in the lower back area. The victim is in stable condition at the hospital.
No arrests have been made at this time.
The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 217-384-1213 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.
