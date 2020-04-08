DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A 17-year-old was shot in Danville Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called to State St. and Main St. around 3:10 p.m. for shots fired.
They found a Danville teen had been shot in the foot.
Witnesses said the victim was outside a home in the unit block of South State St. when a black colored car drove past him and someone inside fired a shot.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He is expected to be OK.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
Anyone who has information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.