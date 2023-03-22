SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The state of Illinois has announced the next round of "Back 2 Business" grants.
The federally funded program helps restaurants, hotels, and creative arts businesses.
The money is set to help those businesses bounce back from the pandemic.
Officials say, the amount for restaurants and other businesses will be based on revenue declines.
For hotels, it will be based on the amount of rooms they have.
Officials say, the additional investment will also help economic development.
"It's responding directly to concerns that we have heard from business owners and communities across our state. it's responsive to their real need for additional relief and additional support. And we're making best use of federal dollars that we have coming into the state for this very purpose." said, Kristin Richards, Director, Illinois Dept. of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
Applications will be accepted from April 5th through May 10th.
If you are interested in applying or learning more information, click here.
