JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- A 18-year-old was taken into custody on charges of indecent solicitation of a child.
According to Jacksonville PD, their investigation began looking into the possible indecent on April 15, 2023. During the course of the investigation officers were able to identify a possible suspect as 18-year-old.
He was subsequently located and taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Morgan County Detention Facility where he is being help awaiting an appearance before a Judge.
Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department.
