(WAND)-An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a June 2 drive-by shooting in Champaign.
According to officials, on June 2, at approximately 5:15 p.m., Champaign Police responded to the 1800 block of Joanne Lane for reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located another 18-year-old male suffering from a single life-threatening gunshot wound, who remains in critical condition.
After further investigation, the Champaign Police developed enough information to identify the suspect as Charman Brown, 18, of Champaign.
An arrest warrant for Brown was obtained by the Champaign County State's Attorney's Office for the offense of aggravated battery with a firearm, and his bond on the warrant was set at $1 million.
On Thursday, at approximately 11 a.m., in a cooperative effort between the Champaign Police Department, the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, and the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, officers located and arrested Brown in the 1400 block of Joanne Lane.
Police say he was arrested without incident.
Brown has since been taken to the Champaign County Correctional Center, where he will await future court proceedings.
Although an arrest was made, an investigation into this case is still ongoing.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information contact police at 217-351-4545.
Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
