CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An 18-year-old is dead after a car struck him while he was riding his bicycle Saturday night.
The Champaign County Coroner said Matthew J. Correll, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Correll and a 15-year-old boy were riding their bikes after 9 p.m. Saturday on US Hwy 136 at approximately 2400 E. That is when the car hit them from behind.
The 15-year-old bicyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The roadway was closed for seven hours before being reopened.
Police are still investigating the crash.
