NEOGA, Ill. (WAND) - An 18-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 57 in Neoga Wednesday.
The victim was identified as Janae Pollard of Rinard, Illinois.
The crash happened at milepost 176.5 around 1:15 p.m.
Troopers said Pollard lost control on the icy roadway and struck the guardrail.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
