Springfield, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Sheriff's office arrested a 19-year old they say broke into a home and sexually assaulted a minor.
19-year old Allan Burris was arrested Wednesday, August 26th. Deputies say on August 3rd, they were called to the 4100 block of Sandhill Road in Springfield for a burglar alarm. Deputies say Burris broke out a window at the building.
While on scene the deputies located a 14-year old female. Deputies say the minor victim confided to a family member that Burris assaulted her prior to deputies arriving on scene. The victim was interviewed by the Sangamon County Child Advocacy Center and confirmed the assault.
Burris was arrested at his home on a $300,000 warrant for Criminal Sexual Assault, Criminal Sexual Abuse and Unlawful Restraint.
He remains in the Sangamon County Jail.
