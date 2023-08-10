SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A 19-year-old woman was killed over the weekend in a Springfield crash.
The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, confirmed death of Doneille Burton of Springfield, Illinois.
Burton died on Sunday at 4:55 a.m. at HSHS St. John’s Hospital’s emergency room, after being transported by EMS from the scene.
Allmon said she died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.
The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department.
