MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A 19-year-old has been sentenced to 7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
According to the Moultrie County State's Attorney's Office, Caden Petro was sentenced after he pled guilty to the following chargers:
- Threatening a Public Official, a Class 3 Felony, Moultrie County case 2022-CF-8
- Attempt (Aggravated Robbery), a Class 2 Felony, Moultrie County case 2021-CF-89
During the sentencing hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Dobson called witnesses including Moultrie County Probation Officer Sydnee French, Bethany Police Chief Chris Nichols, and Lovington Police Chief Chris Swisher.
Nichols and Swisher testified regarding prior investigations involving Petro conducted in Bethany, Illinois and Lovington, Illinois.
Judge Jeremy Richey noted that although these were Petro’s first adult felony convictions, a pattern of escalating violent behavior by Petro was considered when making his ruling regarding the sentence.
Pretrial violations by Petro also weighed in favor of a sentence to IDOC according to Judge Richey’s ruling. In accordance with Illinois law, Petro was eligible for probation or conditional discharge and was subject to up to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Pursuant to Illinois law, Petro is eligible for day-for-day sentencing and will be subject to a 1-year period of Mandatory Supervised Release upon his release from IDOC.
