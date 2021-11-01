DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- A 19-year-old woman has died after being stabbed multiple times in Danville.
According to officials, on October 31, around 3:11 a.m., Danville Police responded to the OSF Emergency Room in regards to a 19-year-old female victim with a stab wound.
Police say, upon arrival, officers spoke with the victims' friends who had driven her to the hospital.
Witnesses stated the victim had been stabbed several times after an altercation with another woman in the roadway of the 400 block of Columbia St.
Danville Police were later notified that the victim had succumbed to her wounds.
Police are still attempting to locate witnesses to this crime; no other injuries have been reported, and no other suspect information has been released.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident can call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
