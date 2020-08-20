SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -More than 100 years after the 1908 Springfield Race Riot, the U.S. Secretary of the Interior, David Bernhardt, designated the site of the riot as the thirtieth addition to the African American Civil Rights Network.
"The entire point of having this network is to make sure those stories are told, not merely for what occurred in the past, but to ensure we think about remembrance, tolerance and justice in the future," Bernhardt said. "This is a site that must be remembered. We must reflect upon it and how far we've come."
The current NAACP President in Springfield, Teresa Haley, said she has direct ties to the 1908 riot.
"I had family members from the south who came to Springfield for better opportunity," Haley said. "After the race riots, they migrated further up north and west."
So many years later, Haley said the designation recognizes the historic and national significance of the fight for civil rights.
"It's a wake up call for all of us, and it takes all of these events in history to bring us together," Haley said. "I don't care when it happens, just as long as it happens. Now is the time and today is the place."
According to Haley, the riots started because of a lie.
"A white women lied. She said she was raped. She was asked who attacked her, and she identified two innocent black men," Haley said. "The Bloomington sheriff was called in to transport the two black individuals to house them in their jail to keep them safe. Once the mobsters realized the two individuals who were accused of this horrible crime were no longer in Springfield, they started terrorizing and burning our city."
The riots resulted in two lynchings and multiple deaths. They left hundreds hospitalized and dozens of homes and business were burned to the ground.
"If you don't know your past, you're bound to repeat (it)," Haley said. "It's a part of our history."
State Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Peoria) and Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) were also at the dedication.
"It's such an important part of Springfield's history and our nation's history," LaHood said. "It represents one of the three worst race riots that took place in our nation's history."
"To be able to be standing at Lincoln's home to watch the secretary sign a designation to put this race riot site onto the African American Civil Rights Network is something that makes me proud to not just represent this area, but makes me proud to (have) grown up here," Davis said.
According to the state representatives, the goal is to get the race riot site declared as a national monument.
