CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WAND)- A 1947 graduate of Cerro Gordo High School showed she still has some school spirit left!
Janet Crandall cycled her way through the schools Homecoming parade Friday night proudly representing the class of 47'.
Crandall says things have changed since she went to the school 75 year ago but it's always good to come and see the school.
Cerro Gordo will be taking on Sangamon Valley during its Friday night Homecoming football match up.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.