SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today 2,056 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
• Cook County: 1male 70s
• DeKalb County: 1 male 30s
• DuPage County: 1 male 30s
• Green County: 1 male 90s
• Kane County: 1 female 90s
• Kankakee County: 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
• Lawrence County: 1 female 90s
• Madison County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
• McLean County: 1 female 80s
• Randolph County: 1 male 70s
• Sangamon County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s
• Shelby County: 1 male 70s
• Tazewell County: 1 male 60s
• Will County: 1 female 80s
• Williamson County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
• Winnebago County: 1 male 90s
• Woodford County: 1 male 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 268,207 cases, including 8,392 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 10 – September 16 is 3.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 57,800 specimens for a total of 4,920,938. As of last night, 1,558 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 359 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.
