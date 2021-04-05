COPING WITH COVID 19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,102 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 11 additional deaths. 

- Cook County: 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 males 80s

- DuPage County: 1 male50s, 1 female 60s

- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,258,736 cases, including 21,384 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 59,586 specimens for a total of 20,686,198.  As of last night, 1,581 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 358 patients were in the ICU and 159 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 29-April 4, 2021 is 3.8%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 29-April 4, 2021 is 4.5%.

A total of 7,335,385 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.  In addition, approximately 448,830 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.  This brings the total Illinois doses to 7,784,215.  A total of 6,318,070 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 368,300 for long-term care facilities.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 105,779 doses.  Yesterday, 27,248 doses were reported administered in Illinois. However, reporting by some providers may be delayed for Sunday.

More than 80 counties have now expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Illinois residents 16 years and older, per an IDPH survey of local health departments.  IDPH authorized all local health departments seeing early signs of unfilled appointments to begin vaccinating all residents 16 and older at their immediate discretion, in order to use their vaccine as quickly as possible and mitigate a rise in new COVID-19 cases. A list of counties that have already expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility can be found below.  All Illinois residents will be eligible to receive the vaccine beginning next Monday, April 12, 2021.  On that date, all state-supported mass vaccination sites, local health departments, pharmacy partners – in short, every jurisdiction that receives vaccine from the State of Illinois’ allocation – will be instructed to fully open eligibility.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered.  For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

Adams

Alexander

Bureau

Bond

Brown

Calhoun

Cass

Champaign

Christian 

Clark

Clay

Clinton

Coles

Crawford

Cumberland

DeWitt

Douglas

Edgar

Effingham

Fayette

Ford

Franklin

Fulton

Gallatin

Greene

Grundy

Hamilton

Hardin

Henderson

Henry

Iroquois

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Jersey

Jo Daviess

Johnson

Kankakee

Knox

Lawrence

Lee

Livingston

Logan

Macon

Macoupin

Madison

Marion

Marshall

Mason

Massac

McDonough

McLean

Menard

Mercer

Monroe

Montgomery

Morgan

Ogle

Peoria

Perry

Piatt

Pike

Pope

Pulaski

Putnam

Randolph

Richland

Rock Island

Saline

Sangamon

Schuyler

Scott

Stark

St. Clair

Tazewell

Union

Vermilion

Wabash

Warren

Wayne

White

Williamson

Winnebago

Woodford

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.