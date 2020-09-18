SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,120 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 20 additional confirmed deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
• Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 80s
• DeKalb County: 1 infant
• DuPage County: 1 male 40s
• Edgar County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
• Franklin County: 1 male 50s
• Lake County: 1 male 80s
• McHenry County: 1 male 60s
• St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
• Tazewell County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 80s
• Will County: 1 male 70s
• Williamson County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 270,327 cases, including 8,411 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 11 – September 17 is 3.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 61,918 specimens for a total of 4,982,856. As of last night, 1,481 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 329 patients were in the ICU and 149 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.
