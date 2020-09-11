SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,145 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 32 additional confirmed deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
Coles County: 1 male 80s
• Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 female 90s
• DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
• Greene County: 1 male 60s
• Jersey County: 1 female 80s
• Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s
• Lake County: 1 male 70s
• Macon County: 1 female 90s
• Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
• Peoria County: 1 female 90s
• Rock Island County: 1 female 80s
• St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
• Tazewell County: 1 female 70s
• Wayne County: 1 female 70s
• Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
• Williamson County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 257,788 cases, including 8,273 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 4 – September 10 is 3.9%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 56,661 specimens for a total of 4,632,382. As of last night, 1,619 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 359 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.
COVID-19 Update/ Page 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.