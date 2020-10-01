SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,166 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
• Bond County: 1 male 70s
• Champaign County: 1 female 80s
• Christian County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
• Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+
• Crawford County: 1 male 70s
• DuPage County: 2 female 70s
• Fayette County: 1 female 70s
• Franklin County: 1 male 70s
• Jersey County: 1 male 80s
• Kendall County: 1 male 90s
• Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s
• Madison County: 1 male 90s
• McHenry County: 1 male 40s
• McLean County: 1 female 70s
• St. Clair County: 1 female 70s
• Tazewell County: 2 female 80s
• Williamson County: 1 female 80s
• Winnebago County: 1 male 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 295,440 cases, including 8,696 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 24 – September 30 is 3.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 65,615 specimens for a total of 5,690,437. As of last night, 1,635 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 359 patients were in the ICU and 149 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.