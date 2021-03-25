SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,190 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 35 additional deaths.
- Cook County: 2 females 60s, 2 females 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female 100+
- Douglas County: 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
- Henry County: 1 male 60s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s
- Knox County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s
- Macon County: 1 male 60s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Marion County: 1 male 80s
- Massac County: 1 male 70s
- McHenry County: 1 female 60s
- Menard County: 1 female 70s
- Randolph County: 1 female 70s
- Saline County: 1 male 70s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 70s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 60s
- Will County: 1 male 80s
- Williamson County: 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,229,898 cases, including 21,171 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 90,101 specimens for a total of 19,895,617. As of last night, 1,251 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 267 patients were in the ICU and 119 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 18-24, 2021 is 2.7%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 18-24, 2021 is 3.2%.
A total of doses of 6,091,965 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 6,506,865. A total of 5,154,908 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 364,144 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 101,175 doses. Yesterday, 118,544 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.