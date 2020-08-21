SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,208 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 24 additional confirmed deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s,1 female 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 50s
- Iroquois County: 1 male 80s
- Knox County: 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 70s
- Macon County: 1 female 80s
- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
- Mason County: 1 male 50s
- Perry County: 1 male 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 male 60s
- Williamson County: 1 male 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 215,929 cases, including 7,857 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 51,736 specimens for a total of 3,592,919. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 14 – August 20 is 4.3%. As of last night, 1,526 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 351 patients were in the ICU and 121 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.
